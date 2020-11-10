rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Bullish Outlook in Oil (CL)
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Short term Elliott Wave View in Oil (CL) suggests it ended wave II at $33.65 on November 2. Internal of wave II unfolded as a zigzag Elliott wave structure where wave (A) ended at $37.11, wave (B) ended at 41.90, and wave (C) ended at $33.65. This wave II is part of a5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structurewhich started on April 22 low.

Short term 60 minutes chart below shows Oil has turned higher in wave III. Up from wave II low at $33.65, wave 1 ended at $34.76 and wave 2 pullback ended at $34.09. The commodity has resumed higher in wave 3 towards $38.23, wave 4 ended at $37.26, and wave 5 ended at $39.35. This completed wave (1) of ((1)) in higher degree. From there, pullback in wave (2) ended at $37.06. It then resumed higher in wave (3) towards $41.33 and wave (4) pullback ended at $39.41.

Expect Oil to end wave (5) soon which should also complete wave ((1)) in higher degree. Afterwards, Oil should pullback in wave ((2)) to correct cycle from November 2 low before the rally resumes. As far as pivot at $33.65 low stays intact, expect Oil to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.

Oil (CL) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

CL 11 Nov

Free 14 days Trial --> Click Here



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy