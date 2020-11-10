Grain Spreads: Bullish Inputs



Commentary The bullish inputs for corn keep coming this week and we are only two days into the week. The bullish news in my opinion comes on two fronts. First, yesterdays Covid 19 vaccine news from Pfizer propelled the stock market to record highs while sending crude oil futures three dollars higher, with todays close pushing it comfortably above $40.00 a barrel. Higher energy prices aids corn as it gives thoughts to more bushels going into ethanol into 2021. This comes as travel and leisure sectors received a much needed boost yesterday on the vaccine news as a potential treatment is seen as a possible game changer to get more people to resume air travel/cruises and vacations and get people back driving to work. That is the assumption for increased consumption for now in my opinion. Second, todays surprise yield cut for corn had yield falling to 175.8 bushels per acre, from as average trade guess of 177.6 BPA. This spurred a call to drop production by 215 million bushels. USDA raised its China's corn import estimate to 13 million metric tons (MMT) or 512 million bushels, up from 7.0 (MMT) previously . That boosted U.S. exports by 325 million, while feed usage fell by 75 million bushels. The national average cash price for the year was raised 40 cents to $4.00 per bushel. Ending stocks fell to 1.7 billion bushels from an average trade guess of just over 2 billion bushels. Given higher corn prices in China and South America, the potential for higher prices domestically increases given the government data. In my view, traders will be hyper sensitive to further Chinese demand moving forward along with South American weather events amid the current La Nina. Note: the USDA attach in China has China importing up to a potential 22 million metric tons in the current crop year as supplies there have been depleted. If hot and dry conditions remains in South America deep into December, look out for higher prices in my view. I think a realistic price target near term sits at the 4.64/65 area. That price represents 20 percent higher for the year for corn and a 40 percent rally from the Spring lows at 3.10. It also nears last years high at 4.68. To trade near 5.00 in my view we would need to see China ramp up purchases coupled with hot and dry conditions to persist in Brazil and Argentina. A close over 4.48 per the monthly chart below and I think we trade to the 4.65/4.70 area. Trade Ideas: Futures-N/A Options-Buy the Feb 21 Corn 450/480 call spread for 6.4 cents. These options expire in late January 21. This is just one idea to get long, not THE idea. -Risk/Reward- The cost and risk is $325.00 plus commissions and fees. One could collect 30 cents on this trade if the underlying futures contract (ZCH21) settles above 4.80 in late Janaury at option expiration. One would collect 30 cents or $1500.00 should that occur. Please join me for a free grain and livestock webinar each and every Thursday at 3pm Central Sign-up is free and a recording link will be sent to your email. We discuss supply, demand, weather, demand, and the charts. Sign Up Now Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices.PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.





Recent articles from this author Grain Spreads: Bullish Inputs

Grain Spreads: Paring

Grain Spreads:Adding Length

Grain Spreads: Demand and Weather Aiding Corn Rally

Grain Spreads:Ending Stocks Surprise

About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets. These include: Futures Magazine

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com