Bull Flag Pattern in Gold & Silver Precursor to Price Gains Ahead



Gold and silver break out from their 50-day moving average but will it hold? Chris Vermeulen joins Silver Bullion TV to discuss the latest post-election trends in precious metals. With the market pricing in a Biden presidency and likely mixed house and with Pfizer announcing a potentially working vaccine strong trends are beginning to emerge in the market and precious metal sector. Watch the interview to learn more. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE VIDEO GO TO WWW.THETECHNICALTRADERS.COM TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR RESEARCH AND SWING TRADE ALERT SERVICES FOR OPTIONS AND ETFS

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018