USDA announces Corn Export Sales 130 K T. sold to S. Korea

USDA US Production/Supply-Demand Yield - 175.8 bpa vs. 178.4 Production 14.507 billion bu. vs. 14.722 Domestic Usage 12.175 billion bu. vs. 12.250 Exports 2.650 billion bu. vs. 2.325 US Carryout 1.702 billion bu. vs. 2.167 S-T-U 11.48% vs. 14.86%

USDA World Production/Supply-Demand Production 1144.63 M T. vs. 1158.82 (US off 5.46 M T., Ukraine off 8.0 M T.) World Carryout 291.43 M T. vs. 300.45 M T.

The trade wanted to see a bullish USDA report and thats what they got and then some. The numbers speak for themselves. The USDA finally got off the dime with Chinese corn imports; they went from 7.0 M T. to 13.0 M T. Whats next on the agenda SA weather. We cannot afford a short crop down there. If you think we have high prices now wait to see what happens if they have a short crop. The latest forecasts call for scattered rains around, nothing that looks too general. Earlier this morning CONAB suggested Brazil would have a 104.9 M T. corn crop. The USDA is still sitting at 110.00 M T. this suggests the global corn market could be looking at another 5.0 M T. of demand. Where do you think that is going to come from?

Cash corn markets (basis) at interior river locations continue to move all over the place; up down all around. Processors, however, continue to stand with their basis bids. The midday posting at the Gulf continues to show a softening bias. Given todays bullish corn report from the USDA bull spreading was the MO for the day against the new crop. Nearby spreads ran fractionally mixed on the day.

New highs, new high closes nothing bearish about that. Given todays rally short term inter-day and intra-day charts may read rather high based on technical considerations. Daily charts, however, do not read high at all using the same technical considerations. Weather consideration for SA will move to the forefront for daily considerations.

Daily Support & Resistance 11/11

Dec Corn: $4.16 - $4.30 (?)

March Corn: $4.24 - $4.38 (?)

