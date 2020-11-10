rounded corner
AgMaster Report 11/10/2020
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

by Bill Moore of The PRICE Futures Group

JAN BEANS

The uncertainty of the Presidential Election forced a 40 cent correction (1090-1050) but the mkt immediately rebounded for a 70 cent recovery (1050-1120) off the positive supply/demand fundamentals of a dry South America & a stellar export pattern! And tomorrow is the Nov USDA Report at 11am with slight reductions expected in production 4.253 bb (Oct – 4.268) & yield 51.7 bpa (Oct – 51.9). The Biden victory coupled with the republicans continued control of the Senate could bode well for the mkt – with a continuation of Trumps favorable farm & economic policies expected – and a “kinder, gentler” Commander-in-Chief in charge!

DEC CORN

Dec Corn likewise corrected in advance of the election – recovering afterward to resume trading over $4.00!  Harvest for both corn & beans is all but complete at over 90% for both crops!  Tomorrows WADSE Report is expected to lower production – 14.645bb (Oct-14.7) & yield 177.5 (Oct-178.4)!  We don’t expect any sudden, dramatic changes in gov’t AG Policy – Trump’s worked very well – “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”! Going forward, the key fundamentals will be the El Nina weather pattern in South America & China’s voracious, unrelenting appetite for our grains! And also maybe a big assist from the Macro Mkts! For instance, today’s DJI is up 1500 points off a possible Covid vaccine & a lower US dollar will be very advantageous for US Exports!

DEC WHEAT

Dec Wht did not follow Dec Corn & Jan Beans higher on the post-election rally – impeded by a stronger dollar and improving crop conditions (gd/ex up 2%)! Barring a surprise bullish report from the USDA on 11-10 at 11am, the contract will struggle to rally in the next few weeks – even if its “sister mkts” do!

DEC CATTLE

The positive vaccine news yesterday not only enabled a 1500 point rally in the DJI but also spiked the Dec Cat to an over-$3.00 rally – with the promise of increased restaurant & travel demand in early 2021! Along with the bullish news was an increase in cut-out to the highest level since Oct 16! However, the mkt must still overcome short-term negatives including a record high steer weights & the resulting increased slaughter ahead!

DEC HOGS

Yesterday’s price action was disappointingly anemic – in the face of a 1500 point rally in the DJI & a $3.00 surge in Dec Cat – off the vaccine news! The culprits appear to be three-fold – much less China pork imports in 2021, increasing near-term slaughter & the rising feed costs (corn & meal)! These fundamentals may confine Dec Hogs to a short-term trading range!!

 

 



About the author

Mr. Moore’s commodity career unwittingly began when he was 5 years old, spending his summers working for his family farm near Quincy, IL.

Bill attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and then studied at the University of Chicago for his MBA. Soon after graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps.

In 1975, Bill began working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an Agricultural Specialist – trading corn, beans, wheat, cattle & hogs. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Board of Trade to work for a futures brokerage firm. Then, in early 2011, he brought his business to The PRICE Futures Group where he deals exclusively with 1000 acre grain farmers, helping them to design their seasonal corn and bean hedging programs.

Contact William Moore: (800) 769-7021 or at wmoore@pricegroup.com
