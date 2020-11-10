Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 409.50, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 417 - 421.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 409.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 402.75 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 392.

This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend (correction) may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 402.75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 421.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 402.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 390 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 375.

previous week corn price forecast



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 370 - 390.

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 425, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 460.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 390, which will be followed by moving down to support level 355.