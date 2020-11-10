rounded corner
Crude oil Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 41,85, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 43.75.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 39.30, which will be followed by moving down to support level 37.00 - 36.10.

This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 36.10, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 41.10.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 36.10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 33.60.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price between the levels $45 - 52, but new covid wave and lockdown increasing creating downtrend pressure to the level $30.

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 36.10, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 43.00 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 47.70.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 36.10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 32.15 and 28.80.

About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
