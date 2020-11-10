rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

S&P 500 Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

Bookmark and Share

Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 3521, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3705.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 3521, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3454 and 3397.

This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3540, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3705.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 3540, which will be followed by reaching support level 3222.

Chart S&P 500 This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

previous week S&P 500 forecast chart
Chart S&P 500 This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

Fundamental Analysis

Economic recovery shows potential for uptrend to the level 3900, but if due to covid US will go to lockdown, market can drop to 3000.

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 3540, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3800 - 3900.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 3540, which will be followed by reaching support level 3191.

Chart S&P 500 Forecast 2020, Long-term Outlook, Technical Analysis



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy