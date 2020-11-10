Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1900, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2010.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.1900, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1740.

This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1930, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2010 and 1.2090.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.1930, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1740 - 1.1680.

Fundamental analysis

Difference between US - EU manufacturing and interest rates showing fair price on the level 1.1450 - 1.12.

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1930, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2310.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1600, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1450 and 1.1170.