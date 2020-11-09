Every Friday in our newsletter, we publish chart patterns curated from different sources. Two weeks ago, the WSM pipe top was among them. To back up a bit, whats important for those following these patterns is knowing exactly how to trade them.

The WSM pipe top was identified between October 12 and 16. The height of the pattern, measured from the top [B] at 107.09 and bottom [A] at 101.35 was 5.74. The traditional approach would be to take a multiple of that height 100%, or more or less, and subtract it from [A]. Given then we dont like a weaker return-to-risk scenario, and given the Sep 12 high of 96.00, we thought that the target of 95.61 (100% of the height) was a reasonable target. As you can see, this particular scenario worked out as the target was reached on October 26.

