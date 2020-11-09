Special Email Alert for Cattle







Below is a Special Email Alert I sent to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite. Note the time it was sent. And I hope you find my suggestion of interest. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT! As a new trading suggestion: sell (2) yes, (2) December live cattle futures at $111.70. The high today is $111.20 with a last of $110.90, up 225 points. No stop if filled. On August 11, I suggested selling short (2), yes, (2) December cattle with the fill being $111.70 and October 21 suggested exiting those short at $105.60. Today, I am suggesting to go short cattle once more where in the past it worked well. I always suggest doing a trade at a level where it worked once before. I am doing that today. The time is 9:28 a.m. Chicago ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As I type furiously away, December live cattle are $111.70, my sell point! Never forget; There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. And drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. The time now is 12:55 p.m. Chicago The time now is 12:55 p.m. Chicago









This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.