SP 500, Dow and Russell 2000 Futures Soar to Record Highs
Monday, November 09, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

S&P 500, Dow and Russell 2000 futures soared to record highs due to vaccine progressand ongoing pressure for central banks to add even more accommodation.

There are no major economic reports scheduled for today.

There is rule of thumb that new record highs in any market suggests follow-through strength is likely. In some cases, the additional strength can be substantial. The logic behind this is that, if the fundamentals are powerful enough to propel a market to new historical highs, they are probably strong enough to persist for a while longer and push prices even higher.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher but remains near two month lows.

The greenback has been weakening since May amid rising debt levels coupled with expectations for an extended period of low interest rates.

Longer term, the U.S. dollar is likely to drift lower.

The euro currency is higher after a report showed German exports continued their recovery in September, although at a slower rate than in previous months, increasing 2.3% from August in adjusted terms. Economists had forecast a 2.4% increase in exports in adjusted terms.

Flight to quality currencies, such as the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen, were liquidated in light of sharply higher stock index futures.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Safe-haven longs were liquidated at the mid to longer end of the yield curve, especially the 30-year Treasury bond futures.

Federal Reserve speakers today are Loretta Mester at 12:30 and Patrick Harker at 1:20.

The Treasury will auction three-year notes today.

The yield curve is likely to continue to steepen, which should put pressure on the futures at the long end of the curve, while futures at the short end of the curve are likely to hold steady.

Please contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com .

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by ADM. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS.



About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.

Check out www.admis.com  
