|
|
Bitcoin DEC 2020
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
|
847-254-5589
Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of Market Analysis.
It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional a like!
Looking for a Bull Market? After scanning the markets we find Bitcoin in a long winded uptrend. CQTs Weekly Quant has been in Buy Mode since September 18th. Our Daily Quant has been in Buy Mode for 23 days.
If you decide to get long buy the weakness of the strength.
Due to the fact we are some six weeks out from the New Year we find most markets in a sloppy, trendless state at this time.
About the author
Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.
The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.