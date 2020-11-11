847-254-5589

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of Market Analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional a like!

Looking for a Bull Market? After scanning the markets we find Bitcoin in a long winded uptrend. CQTs Weekly Quant has been in Buy Mode since September 18th. Our Daily Quant has been in Buy Mode for 23 days.

If you decide to get long buy the weakness of the strength.

Due to the fact we are some six weeks out from the New Year we find most markets in a sloppy, trendless state at this time.

Would you like a free trial?

Receive up to five products of your choice and free tutoring.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.