The Cure for Oil. The Energy Report 11/09/2020



Oil prices rocketed higher after Pfizer and partner Biotech said that their vaccine against Covid-19 was strongly effective, exceeding expectations with results that are likely to be met with cautious excitement — and relief — in the face of the global pandemic. The vaccine is the first to be tested in the United States to generate late-stage data. The companies said an initial analysis of the results showed that individuals who received two vaccine injections three weeks apart experienced more than 90% fewer cases of symptomatic Covid-19 than those who received a placebo. The news changed the fundamentals of oil fretting more Covid 19 shutdowns and now may have to worry about insufficient supply. This warning is coming from the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz who says the cost of maintaining oil capacity is high and warns of a possible supply crunch if the current market situation continues. He is warning that future oil supply may not keep up with economic growth and that he sees a potential or a supply capacity crunch and bottlenecks in the midstream sector. This is in line with what we have been thinking regarding CAPEX cuts and refinery closures. Oil is up even as Libyan oil production exceeds 1.0 million barrels of oil per day. Maybe that is because the OPEC cartel is sending signals to adjust output to allow for Libya to recover. Now with the possibility of an end game with Covid and a soaring stock market, the low for oil this year should be in.

Thanks,

Phil Flynn Why not invest in yourself? Tune to the Fox Business Network. They are invested in you!

Call to get the latest info and my Daily Trade Levels and complete information. Call Phil Flynn at 888-264-5665 or email me at pflynn@pricegroup.com



Recent articles from this author The Cure for Oil. The Energy Report 11/09/2020

Coronavirus Effect. The Energy Report 11/06/2020

Gridlock and Goldilocks. The Energy Report 11/05/2020

Clarity. The Energy Report 11/04/2020

What Lockdown? The Energy Report 11/03/2020

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com