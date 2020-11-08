This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2410, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2550 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 2665.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2350, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2160.

previous week cocoa forecast chart



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price at the level 2160 and new covid wave and lockdown increasing creating additional downtrend pressure.

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2410, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2550 and 2665.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2410, which will be followed by reaching support level 2160.