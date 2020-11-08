This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 110, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 120.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 102.70, which will be followed by moving down to support level 95.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price at the level $155, but new covid wave and lockdown increasing creating downtrend pressure to $95.

Monthly Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 110, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 120 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 132.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 110, which will be followed by reaching support level 102.70 and 95.00.