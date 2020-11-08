This/Next Week Forecast (November 9 - 13, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1087, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1139.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1087, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1046 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1000.
previous week soybean price forecast
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 1180.
Monthly Forecast
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1063, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1180.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1046, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1000 and 940.