Soymeal Prices Await Crop Report



Source; Getty Images Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 378 a ton while currently trading at 383 continuing it's bullish momentum despite the fact that prices are ending on a sour note down over $5 for the session. Traders are awaiting next week's crop report as the U.S soybean crop in 2020 continues to get smaller therefore carryover levels are continuing to tighten as the picture for this commodity remains bullish. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from around the 299 level and you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low on hard basis only at 371 as this trend has been remarkable to the upside. At the current time this is my only grain recommendation as I was stopped out of wheat and soybeans last week as both of those commodities had hit a 2 week low and then have continued their bullish momentum. The commodity markets in general for 2021 look to trade much higher in my opinion as massive stimulus packages coupled with the fact that the tax cuts will remain for at least 2 years are both very bullish factors going forward so stay long. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.