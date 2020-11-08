Coffee Prices Hit A 3 Week High



Source: Getty Images Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the December contract settled last Friday in New York at 104.40 a pound while currently trading at 107.25 up nearly 300 points for the week trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session as prices are near a 3 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last several weeks from around the 109.55 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop-loss under the contract low and 14-year low at 96.90 as an exit strategy, however we will have to rollover into the March contract starting next week due to expiration. Coffee prices are now trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the downside as I think prices are bouncing off major support as I will not take a short position as I've talked about in many previous blogs the downside is very limited as we are squeezing blood out of a turnip in my opinion. The volatility will certainly start to increase as we start to enter the winter months with the next level of resistance at the 110 area and if that is broken that would tell me that the bottom is in place so stay long. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

