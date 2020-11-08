Ethereum (ETHUSD) surged this past week, bouncing from just above the weekly chart upchannel support. Significantly, ETHUSD is suddenly just shy of the 2020 high and appears poised to test the psychologically key 500 whole figure level before year end. Congratulations to longer term bulls who remained long ETHUSD or initiated ETHUSD longs after the March crash, with bullish developments profiled in theMarch 29th analysisand increasing upwards momentum citedApril 26th. The weekly and daily RSI and Stochastics are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retests 2019 High Ahead of US Election

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is increasingly decoupling from the S&P500 where BTCUSD has continued edging towards its 2019 high despite weakness in the S&P500 in the weeks going into the Nov 3rd US election.

As this eventful year comes to an end, traders are looking ahead to 2021 with some economies expected to reopen, while others remain closed. Given some financial industry titans were caught off guard in 2020 by not anticipating the March global equities selloff, and more than a few missing the record breaking gains since, traders have increasingly asked how they could have better predicted either move. To cut through some of the media noise around the impact of Covid-19, Tradable Patterns Darren Chu will comment on potential trend reversal and momentum opportunities going into the new year. Darren will apply technical analysis to the monthly and weekly charts of the most widely traded markets in his futures and FX Watchlist, as well as to Bitcoin and a basket of US mid and large cap equities. The audience will have an assumed intermediate level understanding for technical analysis, futures, FX, Bitcoin and equities.

