USDCHF Threatens To Weaken Further Lower
Saturday, November 07, 2020

by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com

USDCHF eyes further downside pressure as it looks to extend its broader downside pressure. Support comes in at the 0.8950 level. Below here, support lies at the 0.8900 level and then the 0.8850 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.8800 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 0.9050 level with a turn above there opening the door for a move towards the 0.9100 level. And then the 0.9150 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 0.9200 level. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the downside on further strength.



Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal MagazineThestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

At FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.
