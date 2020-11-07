USDCHF Threatens To Weaken Further Lower



USDCHF eyes further downside pressure as it looks to extend its broader downside pressure. Support comes in at the 0.8950 level. Below here, support lies at the 0.8900 level and then the 0.8850 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.8800 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 0.9050 level with a turn above there opening the door for a move towards the 0.9100 level. And then the 0.9150 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 0.9200 level. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the downside on further strength.





This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategy Plus, a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.