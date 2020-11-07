Below is a chapter from Haunted By Markets, entitled, Staggering Demand from China I penned back on May 20, 2011. I am reposting it here on Inside Futures because inflation, for the first time in years is surfacing due for a variety of reasons one of which is demand from China. I hope you enjoy my rambling from way back then.

Staggering Demand From China

Commodity values turned lower in early May, with a sell-off so severe many argue it was the bursting of a bubble. It was a bubble because the recent gains with commodities actually started in 2001, 115 months ago.

According to Mike Darda, chief economist at MKM Parters, in an interview with CNBC Stock Blog, Most observers think its different this time for commodity prices, And while it may be, he cautions that, in the past, its different this time has proven to be a costly mantra.

Mr. Darda goes on to note, That the time frame (of 115 months) is worth noting, because its about how long the tech boom lasted (114 months) and how long the housing boom lasted (113 months), he said in a Friday research note.

No doubt, commodity values have taken a thumping in May. But there is also an old saying, Sell in May and go away that can help explain the sharp decline. There is truth in that old saying. Which of course, is why it is an old saying. The hoary old maxim is based on fact, which for this month, panned out.

Commodity values have indeed stumbled as of late and that is no surprise to me. Nor, to Goldman Sachs. In the April 15 issue of this column I wrote, Goldman is bearish commodities for the near term. So am I. Goldman is bullish long term commodities. So am I. Should Goldman shift and turn bearish commodities for the long term, I will not embrace that view. I am a stubborn bull convinced that commodities are buying opportunities on breaks.

An individual of note has recently emerged as a long term bull toward commodities. That was a surprise because I have been reading his column for years because he is simply the best financial writer on the scene today. He is a legend on Wall Street for his forecasting ability coupled with his wry sense of humor. The writer is veteran financial journalist Alan Abelson of Barrons.

As a fan of Mr. Abelson, I read carefully his insightful analysis of the markets and economy. Not once, however, can I recall him wandering into the world of commodities. Not once. But on May 14, he wrote an article entitled, Paradigm Shift with a subtitle summary stating, the world is using up its natural resources at an alarming ratecausing a permanent shift in their value.

Mr. Abelson touched on why commodity prices hit the skids in the opening days of May but quickly begins to quoting from Jeremy Grantham and the GMO website. On that website, a table appears listing Chinas outsized appetite for commodities. The title next to the table has a heading that reads, "Time to Wake Up: Days of Abundant Resources and Falling Prices are Over Forever."

From that table, here is the percentage of use for various world commodities consumed by the ever growing and robust Chinese economy. The percentages are eye opening; cement at 53.2%, iron ore at 47.7%, coal at 46.9%, pigs at 46.4%, steel at 45.4%, lead at 44.6%, zinc at 41.3%, aluminum at 40.6%, copper at 38.9%, eggs at 37.2%, nickel at 36.3%, rice at 28.1%, soybeans at 24.6%, wheat at 16.6%, chickens at 15.6%, crude oil at 10.3% and cattle at 9.5%.

After reviewing the table, Mr. Abelson writes, we suggest that if you get a chance, plug into GMO's Website and read it at your leisure. The essence of it is that the world is using up its natural resources at an alarming rate, and this has caused a permanent shift in their value."

If the percentage of world commodities being consumed entirely by China still does not make you a long term bull toward commodities, read carefully the next two paragraphs by Mr. Abelson.

The market, Mr. Grantham contends, is sending us "the mother of all price signals." Statistically, by his reckoning, most commodities are so far removed from their extended former downtrend as to make it likely that the old trend is gone -- "that there is, in fact, a paradigm shift -- perhaps the most important economic event since the Industrial Revolution."

To us, it means that whatever the day-to-day or even month-to-month dips and blips in commodity prices, if Jeremy's right, the long-term trend has no place to go but up.

Six weeks ago I wrote, I am a stubborn bull convinced that commodities are buying opportunities on breaks. And this week, I write, Welcome, Mr. Abelson and Mr. Grantham to my camp. The camp of the, stubborn bulls.

There are a number of reasons inflationary pressures with foodstuffs are on the rise. The two biggest reasons are climate change and demand from China that seems to be in dire need of food now and moving forward. And it is entirely possible that climate change issues will in turn drive China into needing more and more foodstuffs. Time will tell.

The time is Saturday, 8:55 a.m. Chicago







