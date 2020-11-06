Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Markets hold amidst election uncertainty



Howdy market watchers! What a week its been, and we still dont know who the next President of this great country will be although the answer is becoming clearer. Just when we thought the political headlines would be over for a while come election day, it is anything but as all levels of news coverage hone in on tallies as the counting continues. While bull markets are averse to uncertainty, this weeks action largely defied that trend as equities surged back to October 23rd highs and several agriculture commodities made new highs Thursday before easing back to end the week. The Federal Reserve held short-term borrowing rates unchanged in a range between 0.00%-0.25% on Thursday, which was unsurprising given continued uncertainty in economic recovery in the US and globally. This weeks US Labor Department figures released every Thursday brought the seasonally adjusted total of jobless claims to 66.7 million thus far since the start of the pandemic, equivalent to approximately 42 percent of the countrys workforce. The US dollar weakened significantly this week back to August lows, which helped support US commodities given the relative price advantage to overseas buyers. US agricultural exports remain strong with China buying resuming after the US election fervor. The USDA attach in Beijing this week upped China corn imports to 22 million tons versus the official USDA estimate at 7 million tons. However, at least 20 million tons should be priced into the market given China imports already exceed the USDA number, which remains the official estimate with the Chinese tariff rate quota still at 7.2 million tons, officially. China currently has 10.8 million tons of US corn purchased. Expectations are that the Ukraine will meet a significant portion of these imports, but lower crop ideas for that country suggest that export levels could be tight. All in all, China becoming a more significant importer of corn will impact the global balance sheet no matter where the bulk of it comes from. With more open weather, US harvest is nearly 85 percent complete while soybean harvest is 87 percent complete. Greater certainty over the US supply side amidst growing demand will become a clearer picture in USDAs Tuesday WASDE and Crop Production report. Friday was an inside day on the corn and soybean charts suggesting a break out, either up or down, could be coming in the sessions ahead. Will continued uncertainty over the US election outcome impact results? It is hard to say, but there is little doubt that more attention will be placed on the Republicans keeping a majority in the Senate. The relative certainty of that was likely behind the surge in equities right after election day, but votes remain to be counted. Should the Senate swing, expect more volatility and likely instability. Managed funds reduced long positions across all agriculture commodities except corn, KC wheat and soybean meal. In Fridays report showing fund positions as of last Tuesday, longs in corn extended 13,845 additional longs while beans shed 21,760 long positions and Chicago wheat shortened by 291 funds. Energy contracts all shed longs while the heating oil contract, a proxy for diesel fuel, added to the net short position. July 2021 new crop KC wheat closed the week at $5.72 after making a weeks high at $5.94. January 2021 soybean futures, now the front month, finished the week at $11.01 after Thursdays new high just above $11.12 while December 2020 corn futures settled at $4.06 off Thursdays high just above $4.17. Russias wheat crop areas under drought stress have been receiving rain although the driest parts in the southern third of the belt still remain dry as cold temperatures set in limiting growth before dormancy. While this area remains under watch, the US wheat belt received beneficial moisture despite the unwelcomed ice with more precip expected in the week ahead although chances remain somewhat limited. Wheat prices in Australia have come under pressure recently amid huge crop expectations this year nearing harvest starting over the coming months. Agriculture commodity prices are expected to remain firm as long as the funds remain net long the market and the US dollar remains weak. However, a thriving economy is important for demand prospects to remain firm although COVID scares and supply chain disruptions itself creates buying forward demand for buffer inventory in case of shutdowns. With cases on the rise around the world and mandated shutdowns returning, expect disruptions to resume although likely in a more organized fashion than before. USDA released baseline projections for next years agriculture production. Expectations are for corn acres to be 90.0 million acres, ahead of soybeans by 1.0 million acres, but behind this years 91.0 million acres. Stocks/use ratios are expected to increase for corn to 15.2 percent versus this years 14.9 percent while decreasing for beans next year to 5.7 percent compared to this years 6.4 percent. The ratio for wheat is expected to decrease to 40.2 percent versus this years 42.1 percent. The progress of Brazils soybean planting, which has been well behind but is catching up, as well as Chinese demand have the potential to alter the price outlook and planting intentions. Chinese demand for other vegetable oils will also play into this picture. Malaysian palm oil prices surged to a 28 year high this week that will boost the overall oilseed complex. Higher feed cost will likely need to be factored into the protein complex. Feeder and Live cattle contracts traded largely sideways this week consolidating from the recent move higher and waiting to gain direction from election results, COVID closures and consumer confidence. Funds remain net long the market and added longs this past week. Fat cattle cash trade has been up to $107 with $108 likely to be the top of the cash market. Feeder futures are trading right at key moving averages being the cross of the 50 and 200-day while Live cattle futures are trading right up to the intersection of the 50 and 100-day moving averages. Should futures be able to break above these resistance levels, we could be headed back to mid-October levels, but uncertainty looms in the weeks and possibly months ahead. If buying stocker cattle here, I believe these levels are worth protecting. If youre concerned about feed costs, particularly corn, for fats in the feed yard, consider buying corn calls to offset any potential spikes to manage feeding margins. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors.



About the author Brady Sidwell is the Founder and President of Sidwell Strategies, Enterprise Grain Company, Enterprise Grain Malt, Sidwell Solutions, Sidwell Seed, 81 Feed and Seed, Sidwell Transport, Arbitrage αlpha Solutions and co-founder of Enid Brewing Company. Mr. Sidwell is also a Limited Partner and member of the Advisory Board of Germin8 Ventures, a Food Tech Venture Capital firm based out of Chicago, and a founding partner of Ninja Ag, LLC, a precision agriculture technology business that creates variable-rate nutrient applications from corrected NDVI imagery. Mr. Sidwell was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, Oklahoma City Branch. Prior to his recent change in becoming an entrepreneurial business owner and commodity broker, Mr. Sidwell was Vice President of Global Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions for the OSI Group, based out of its headquarters near Chicago. He first joined the company as VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), based in Hong Kong. At OSI, Mr. Sidwell was responsible for spearheading global strategy and M&A. Before joining OSI, Mr. Sidwell was Head of Food & Agribusiness Research and Advisory for Rabobank in North East Asia. He was responsible for cross-border F&A strategies for companies and investors across various sectors in the supply chain. While at Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell appeared regularly on Bloomberg, CNBC and Reuters TV to discuss the impacts of global and regional food & agriculture developments on Asian and global markets. Prior to Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell worked on project teams at the U.S. Embassy offices of the U.S.D.A. in South Korea and Thailand. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Agricultural Economics with a focus on International Marketing from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Economics degree from the University of Hong Kong where he studied as a Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to China. Mr. Sidwell was raised on a family farming operation in Goltry, OK, where he lives with his wife Emily and their dog, Daisy. He is active in his community as a Rotarian, Ambucs member, Advisory Board and Investment Committee Member of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, Class 31 of Leadership Oklahoma and the Board of Governors of the Oklahoma State University Foundation.