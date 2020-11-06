Who Do You Choose, Gold? Trump or Biden?

There are only a few days left until the elections. Who will become the next American president? Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Recent national polls indicate that the latter continues to maintain his lead over the incumbent running for reelection. Biden has an average polling lead of 8.0 percentage points over Trump, as the chart below shows. At some point his lead was even larger, at level that put Biden in a better position than any other challenger since 1936, when the first scientific polls were taken in a presidential race.

The big difference stems from several factors, one of which is the fact that white seniors, a significant group of voters who helped Trump win in 2016, are now dissatisfied with the presidents erratic handling of thepandemic. People simply believe that Biden will deal better with theepidemic. He is also showing strength in the Midwest, which was Trumps key to victory in 2016.

However, like the majority of people, I myself also mistrust the polls, especially the nation-wide ones. After all, the majority in the electoral college, and not the popular vote, ensures the presidency. But still, therecent state-by-state polling dataindicates that peoples votes would translate into 279 votes for Biden in the electoral college, giving him the presidency (270 votes is needed to win). Most importantly, Biden leads even in the scenario of state polls far off as they were in 2016.

Moreover, polls are not the only thing that suggests Bidens win. The predicting markets, where people put their money when their mouth are, such asPredictIt,also forecast Bidens victory. According to the bets, he has about 63 percent chance of becoming the next POTUS.

Fair enough, Biden has more chances to become the next president, we got it. But what would his presidency mean for the economy and the gold market? Well, lets start from the scenario of Trumps victory. If he wins, we could expect the continuation of the same (however, given Trumps erratic behavior, I wouldnt be surprised to see some big shifts during the second presidency):trade warwithChina, additional tax cuts, more government spending, and further reduction in regulations. Trumps victory would be somewhat positive for the economic growth, as it was in the last four years, but with some caveats. First, trade war is hurting the economy. Second, thefiscal deficitswill go up further, as Trump does not care about them. Third, the President has no coherent strategy to cope with the pandemic (other than waiting for the vaccine), which could undermine the economic recovery.

And what would Trumps triumph imply for the gold prices?Well, his victory in 2016 was bad for the gold prices in the first months (after initial spike when the results were announced), as the chart below shows.

However, looking at things holistically, Trumps presidency was pretty excellent for the gold prices just take a look at the chart below! Thus, Trumps victory would not be bad for the gold prices, especially in the current macroeconomic environment of negativereal interest ratesand ballooningpublic debt. As a matter of fact, Trump is actually a big supporter of lowinterest ratesand high deficits!

And what about impact of Bidens victory on the economy and the gold market?Well, as president, Biden can bring more economic stimulus, an end of trade wars, higher taxes (however, likely not until the economy fully recovers) and eventually, more regulations. Given that Biden is likely to run even higher deficits than Trump, his triumph could be also quite good for the gold prices.

The scenario in which Bidens enters the White House, while the Democrats take control of the whole Congress could be particularly positive for the precious metals, as Republicans wouldnt be able to block the worst economic proposals. Therefore, the markets could see Bidens victory as more likely to generate higherinflation, which could boost some demand for gold as aninflation hedge.

But, wait a moment, didnt you just write that every scenario is good for gold?Yup. You see, regardless of who wins the election,I expect more fiscal stimulus, which could support the demand forgold as a safe-haven asset. And, no matter who wins, theFedis likely to maintain its dovishmonetary policyandzero interest rates.

In other words, the POTUS might be the most powerful man in the world, but even he does not have the power to control the economy. And the economy is still not out of the woods. It is true that the economy is recovering, but it still remains below the pre-epidemic level. Hence, both the monetary andfiscal policies no matter whether Trump or Biden will live in the White House will remain accommodative,which should support the yellow metal.

Will the Second Wave of Corona Boost Gold?

Brace yourselves, winter is coming! This is what Ned Stark in the Game of Thrones told his people to prepare them for the leaner times he saw coming. While one of the biggest threats in GOT were the White Walkers, in our reality, thepandemicis again the greatest danger. As the chart below shows, the second wave of thecoronavirusinfections is no longer a mere possibility its happening all over the Europe and in the United States(although in the latter country, we could also say about one big wave or three waves). In particular, in France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and in the US, the number of daily new confirmed Covid-19 case per million people has soared much higher than the levels recorded in the spring. And weve just entered autumn, with winter yet to arrive

Naturally, the question arises - Will governments lock the economies down again?Not likely. And why is that, you might wonder. Well, the cynical answer would be that governments are simply broke and they have no funds for supporting the economy during the next lockdown. The pundits call for fresh stimulus in a response to the springsGreat Lockdown, so just think how much the government spending and thepublic debtwould have to rise to sustain the economy during the Second Lockdown. It would simply be too much of a cost. After all, when you stop the economy, then the economy is, well, stopped. Without a functionable economy, the social fabric gets destroyed and, after some time, the civilization collapses.

However, there are also less cynical reasons why the lockdown is less likely now, despite the fact that the number of daily infections is higher than in the spring. Half a year ago, the governments and healthcare systems were awfully unprepared to handle the epidemic. From the very beginning, the lockdown was stupid and sub-optimal response but it could be the only viable solution for the Western governments which neither had implemented procedures for social tracing (like in Asian countries), nor managed to conduct efficient and quick testing, nor secured the sufficient number of masks, respirators, disinfectants, hospital beds, etc.

Currently,the situation is better and the sanitary andhealthcare systems are better prepared to handle the epidemic.Indeed, as you can see, despite soaring number of cases, the case fatality rates and the number of deaths due to Covid-19 are significantly lower than in the spring.

However, if the risk of a healthcare system collapse increases significantly, under the publics pressure, the governments could be forced to reintroduce a lockdown (although it may be not be as strict as the first one).

This is what the Israelis government did in September when the pandemic spiralled out of control. As you can see in the chart below, the daily number of Covid-19 cases (rolling 7-day average) reached 700 per million people, more than three times the number in the US. But France is unfortunately approaching this level

However,Israels case shows that the second lockdown wouldnt be as bad as the first one. So far, we dont have any hard data about the Israeli economy, but the data from Apples devices indicates that peoples mobility fell by around 30 percent after the lockdown was introduced, compared to the 80-percent decline in the spring. Similarly, the major Israeli stock market index (TA-125) plunged about one third half year ago and only (or only) ten percent in September. The currency also weakened against the euro, but not above 10 percent as in the spring, but by about 5 percent.

The softer reaction makes sense. In spring, the coronavirus was completely new, and we didnt know how dangerous it was. As a matter of fact, we still dont know many things about the new virus, however, we are now more certain about its fatality rate and how to effectively cure the patients and handle the epidemic.

As I wrote in the June edition of theGold MarketOverview:

The second wave does not have to bring similar effects as the first wave. As people have become accustomed to the epidemic, its impact may be weaker () generally people react the most to new, unknown threats, so they should react less vividly in the future to coronavirus-related risks, especially that the authorities should be better prepared.

And this is indeed what we see now:people fear less than in the spring. The virus is no longer a new and unknown threat, it has now become a familiar danger. In other words, the economy has been adjusted to epidemic conditions and subsequent shocks, although still painful, wont be as shocking as the first one. It means that we will see a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, or even a decline in economic activity in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to summer, butit should be moderate compared to the springs collapse.

What does all of the above imply for the gold market? Well, the replay of the Great Lockdown would be the best scenario for the yellow metal. The moderate economys reaction to the second wave would be the worse outcome for gold (although the rush towards cash, which make gold to plunge initially in the spring, will be also limited). However, even a moderate decline in economic activity would be a good excuse to maintain accommodative stance by the Treasury and theFed. In such an environment,gold should remain in thebull market, although precious metals investors should be prepared for the declining impact of the coronavirus-related threats onthe safe-haven demand for gold.

Will the Disconnect of the Stock Market Support Gold?

The disconnect between the US stock market and real economy continues. The equity valuations are surging, while the economic recovery remains fragile. As the chart below shows, theS&P 500 Indexhas surpassed the Februarys peak and already in August, it even jumped above 3,500 points. In September, there was a correction in the stock market, but again, the equity valuations are going up, despite the second wave ofcoronavirusinfections.

So, why do we see lofty equity valuations, while the real economy is struggling? Well, there are several explanations for this disconnect.The first is that the stock market is forward-looking, so the current elevated stock prices may reflect optimism about the vaccine against the Covid-19, the quick end of thepandemicand vivid economic recovery. Of course, this outlook may be justified, but it might be also the case that markets are excessively optimistic about the initial vaccines efficacy. And just as they downplayed the likelihood and the impact of the first wave of coronavirus, they can underestimate the consequences of the second wave in fall and winter as well. Keep in mind that the markets also expected a quick, V-shaped economic recovery, which never materialized in the US.

The second explanation refers to the S&P 500 composition. You see, the simple truth is that the economic pain inflicted by theepidemicand theGreat Lockdownis being mainly borne by small businesses and individual service proprietors(think about restaurants or travel guides, etc.), and not by publicly traded companies. The small players have simply too little capital to survive a deeprecession, while the big dogs were sitting on cash (and they were often less indebted).

Although some of the listed companies were also hit by the economic crisis, others actually benefited from the pandemic. When small and medium companies went bankrupt or struggled to survive, the big players achieved an even stronger market position that before the economic downturn.

Moreover, the Big Tech has a large share in the S&P 500. The five biggest constituents of the Index Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Googles parent) and Facebook account for about 20 percent (or even more) of the entire market capitalization, a modern-day record of market concentration. And by the way,the coronavirus crisis was tech friendly. With millions of people locked down, companies like Amazon, Microsoft or Netflix were the clear winners. But the S&P500 Index excluding the big tech stocks (often described by acronyms: FANG/FAANG/FAANGAM) performed much worse than the general index which was clearly driven by a few giants.

Last, but not definitely not least,theFedslashed thefederal funds rateto zero and backed the private bond markets. This is why the spread between corporate and government bond narrowed, despite the recession and increasingcorporate debt. Furthermore, it is precisely why the price of gold has moved recently in tandem with the equity valuations (see the chart below) both market were supported by negativereal interest rates.

In other words, investors downplay any risks and instead focus on the current generous liquidity conditions, supported by the central banks. Why worry, after all, if the Fed is ready to inject liquidity at the first sign of serious problems? Butthis perverted dynamic may not last forever.

Now, how will the above implicate the gold market?Well, the lofty equity valuations may be justified. The coronavirus crisis was tech-friendly, and markets may be right by being optimistic about the vaccine and the eventual triumph over the pandemic.

However, what goes up can also come down, especially if we dont witness a broad-based, sustainable recovery. The current elevated valuations may results, at least in some extent from the government support andFeds dovish monetary policythat may end someday. Therefore,the stock market crash (or correction) does not have to be supportive for the gold prices at all. If the equity valuations go down because Biden becomes the POTUS and he hikes the corporate tax rates, then, yes, gold can act as asafe-haven assetand shine. But, if the stock market bleeds becausePowellhikes theinterest rates, then gold would suffer too (unless the Fed turnshawkishbecause of the acceleratinginflation).

Hence, yes, there might be a disconnect between the stock market and the real economy. And, of course, the stock market may correct to become better aligned with the economic fundamentals. Butprecious metals investors should be careful what they wish for, because they just might get it. The correction does not have to support the gold prices, that isif it is triggered by the normalization of the monetary policy.

Soaring Public Debt and Gold

The global debt is rising at an alarming pace.According to the IMF, the median debt in 2021 is projected to jump by about 17 percent of GDP in advanced economies, 12 percent in emerging economies, and 8 percent in low-income countries.

In particular, in the second quarter of 2020,the total US public debt has soared from 108 to 136 percent of theGDP,amid the massive spending in response to thepandemic. As the chart below shows, this is the record level in peacetime. And it is also among the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the developed world: the US is behind only Japan, Greece, Italy, and Portugal. So, it seems that not thecoronavirusbut themodern monetary theoryhave infected Washington, as nobody seems to worry about who will pay for all this spending and debts.

Most importantly, the federal debt held by the public is also skyrocketing. As the chart below shows, it is projected by the Congressional Budget Office to jump from 79 percent last year to 98percent of GDP in 2020, to 107 percent in 2023, the highest level in the history of the United States, and to soar further, to 195 percent of GDP by 2050. So, no, the ballooning debt is not just a temporary problem caused by theepidemicthis is an important structural problem of the American economy.

However, this is not the end of the government spending spree and ballooningfederal debt. In the Q3, the budget deficit increased by $237 billion and in the upcoming months, it is projected to soar even further. After all, both Republicans and Democrats want to increase the fiscal stimulus. The last White Houses offer is $1.8 trillion. If accepted, the total public debt would spike from the current $26.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 (see the chart below)to at least $28.5 trillion, or about 143 percent of the GDP, in the very near future.

How will this mammoth spike in the public debt affect the gold prices? Well, its a good question! Lets analyze the past relationship between these two variables to examine this. The chart below does not provide us with a clear answer. We can see that gold reacted positively to the rise in the public debt in the 2000s and in 2020, but it failed to shine in the 1980s and early 1990s, when the federal indebtedness also increased.

However, thecorrelationbetween the price of the yellow metal and the total public debt as a percentage of the GDP in Q1 1971 to Q2 2020 is significantly positive, asthecorrelation coefficientamounts to 0.89. This positive link comes mainly from the ballooning public debt in the aftermath of theGreat Recession. The bailouts and fiscal stimulus provided by Bush and Obama boosted the public debt from 62 percent before thefinancial crisisto above 100 percent in 2012. In the same period, the price of gold skyrocketed from $680 to $1,722. And when the trajectory of the public debt has stabilized somewhat around 100-102 percent of GDP, the yellow metal entered abear market.

But was it just a coincidence, a correlation, or a causal relationship? Well, its a difficult question. You see, the soaring American public debt raises worries about thesovereign debt crisis, the future value of thegreenbackand the risinginflation. Thus,the concerns about the ballooning public debt make investors buying gold, which is considered to be both aninflation hedgeand asafe-haven asset.

On the other hand, investors shouldnt forget about the broader macroeconomic context, as the soaring public debt never occurs on its own. Actually, the biggest spikes happened as a response toeconomic recessions(in 2007-2009 and in 2020). The public spending spree after the Great Recession coincided with the easy monetary policy, the decline in thereal interest rates, and the U.S. dollar depreciation. And gold did not start its bearish trend only because the level of public debt somewhat stabilized.But, because the confidence returned to the marketplace, investors started to expect normalization of themonetary policy, the real interest rates begun to rise, and the greenback entered itsbull market.

It means thatgold should benefit from the current macroeconomic environment. The ballooning public debt should add to the American economy concerns and support the safe-haven demand for gold. Mainstream economists believe that given that the interest rates and debt-servicing costs are low, and the US dollar remains a world reserve currency, the sovereign debt crisis is not likely. Well, last year, the pundits thought that the pandemic was unlikely. And here we are

Hence, the rising indebtedness, taking alone, would be probably too little to make goldrallywithout other fundamental drivers being supportive for the yellow metal. The other side of this coin is that even when the US public debt stabilizes somewhat (which is not very likely in the near future), gold does not have to plunge if other factors remain fundamentally positive.

Summary

Lets sum up the current edition of the Gold Market Overview. The price of gold has fluctuated around $1,900 in October, driven mainly by fiscal stimulus expectations and the US dollars movements. Thus, it seems that gold is ready for further rally, but it lacks a fresh fuel.

The second coronavirus wave could positively affect the yellow metal, but its impact would be weaker than in the spring. But, who knows, maybe the US presidential elections and the possible victory for Biden will provide such a fuel for further rally.

In any case, the fundamental outlook remains bullish. Thepublic debtis ballooning, and the upcoming fiscal stimulus will only add to the mammoth pile of debt. It strengthens the case forinterest rateslower for longer, whileinflationhigher for longer. The real yields remain negative, and the Fed stays ultra-dovish.

Basically, until we see a normalization of monetary policy, the stock and the gold markets will remain supported. In other words, both markets seem to move in tandem, driven by the central banks liquidity, so the stock market correction if we assume that there is a disconnect between equity valuations and real economy does not have to be positive for the yellow metal.

