Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 14.36 a pound while currently trading at 14.89 higher by around 50 points for the trading week ending on a positive note. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 14.65 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 13.94 as the chart structure is excellent at the current time.

Fundamentally speaking prices have trended higher over the past 6 weeks up to 8-1/4 month highs Tuesday on concern that Brazil's dry conditions may curb sugarcane yields and reduce Brazil's sugar production. Irregular rain in Brazil's sugar-growing areas is keeping soil moisture levels below normal. Last Monday's data from Somar Meteorologia showed that Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest arabica coffee growing region received 18.9 mm of rain last week or only 62% of the historical average.

Prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside and by far the strongest trend out of the entire soft commodity sector, however for the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the November 3rd high of 15.23 in my opinion.

I think that situation could happen possibly next week so stay long as I still think the 20 level could be touched in the coming months ahead especially if poor weather conditions persist.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

