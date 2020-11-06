Looking To Buy Cattle Soon



Source : Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 108.30 while currently trading at 108.80 up slightly for the trading week as prices are right near a 3 week high. At the current time I do not have any livestock recommendations, however I do have a bullish bias towards cattle as I will be looking at a possible bullish position in the coming weeks ahead, however the chart structure is terrible at the current time as prices have rallied over 600 points over the last week or so. The commodity markets in general look bullish across the board and I still think prices historically speaking look cheap as I will not initiate a short position as prices are now trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is higher to mixed at the present time. Massive stimulus packages should be initiated in the next couple of months coupled with the fact that the Trump Administration tax cuts will stay in place for at least 2 more years which is bullish all asset classes including cattle as I do not believe the 114 level will be the contract high so sit on the sidelines and wait for the risk / reward to be in your favor as it still could take a couple of more weeks. TREND: MIXED---HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

