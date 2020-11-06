Late yesterday afternoon, I sent the Special Email Alert to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite. I did so because my work suggested strongly that today would be a down day for grains and I wanted to protect my long positions with soybean oil. Thus, I suggested selling short soybean meal against existing long positions with soy oil.

Note that yesterday, palm oil prices overseas hit a new, 8 year high. Also yesterday, India bought US soybean oil for the first time in years. And this morning, South Korea bought US soybean oil. The fundamentals regarding US soy oil prices are turning price positive. Anyway, here is what I sent out yesterday to my subscribers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

As a new trading suggestion; Sell (1) March soybean meal at the market. Use this new suggestion as a short against long March soybean oil from yesterday. March meal is now $372.80 up $3.80. I wish to come out of today, perfectly balanced, long soy oil and short soy meal.

Moving forward, my lean is to buy soy oil on weakness as a bullish story is unfolding with global vegetable oil supplies. If that is so, the odds favor that soy oil will gain on soybean meal. Thus, my lean is to buy soy oil but be a willing seller of soymeal.

The time is 12:31 p.m. Chicago

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

The livestock complex has closed and note that December lean hogs are down 252 points while February lean hogs are off 142 points. Earlier this week here on Inside Futures I suggested selling and, or, bear spreading December hogs being short with longs in February. Today, December hogs did indeed lose ground to February.

There is only a few minutes left in grain trade but as I type furiously away, front month December soy meal is down $5 while December soy oil is off 14 points. March soybean meal is up a few cents while March soy oil is down a few cents. The meal is below where I suggested going short and the oil above where I suggested going long.

All my work suggests a major bull move will unfold in the soy complex for 2021. My work also suggests soybean oil may lead the soy complex higher. Stay tuned.

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. Keep that in mind and drop me a line if I can be of help. Call me at 406-682-5010. Or, email me at commodityinsite1@gmail.com.

The time now is 1:05 p.m. Chicago







