The Nemenoff Report 11/06/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:15am) December Bonds are 1 lower at 174’10 up3 points for the week, 10 Year Notes down 1 at 138’27 up 1 for the week and the 5 Yr. unchanged for both over night and for the week. Yields are as follows: 2 Yr. 0.15% up 1 basis point for the week, 5 Yr. at 0.33% steady for the week, 10 Yr. Notes at 0.77% steady for the week and the 30 Yr. Bond 1.54% up 1 basis point for the week. These weekly figures do not tell the whole story as Bonds had quite a week with a low of 170’17 and a high of 175’27 as the market gyrated sharply in response to a rise in the dollar and consequential weakening in the Dollar, continuing surging of the Covid virus which had a record daily amount of positive cases ( yesterday 120,000), the re-shutting down of many small businesses and finally yesterday’s FOMC announcement of no change in interest rates and the prospect of a Biden win in the Presidential election also added volatility to treasuries as well as equities and currencies. The Fed repeated it’s mantra of keeping rates near zero and hoping that inflation returns to 2.5%. I still do not see much opportunity in these markets as long as the Fed continues their bond buying directive in order to keeps near 0-0.25%. Don’t fade the fed. Grains: December Corn is up 1’4 at 410’6 up 12 cents for the week, November Beans up 3’2 over night at 1107’0 up 54 cents for the week and wheat up 4’2 at 613’0 up 11cents for the week. Good export demand and a sharply lower Dollar both helped push these markets to new recent highs. I remain friendly to Corn and Beans. Cattle: December Live Cattle closed 47 higher at 108.35 up about 350 for the week and March Feeder Cattle closed 12 lower at 134.75 up about 500 for the week. Short covering and a pick up in demand for boxed beef helped rally these markets. Of note: The spread between choice and select cuts of beef has been narrowing. I still have a negative bias to these markets. Silver: Dec. Silver is 70 cents higher at 25.89 up $3.23 for the week. This market still moves in tandem with the Dollar, rallying when the Dollar breaks and breaking when the Dollar rallies. I still prefer to trade the Dollar Index as a proxy for Silver because of volatility issues. S&P: December S&P’s are 20.00 lower at 3487.75. I must admit I’m as surprised as anyone by the recent dramatic rally and admit that I am infected with shoritis. I am standing aside. Currencies: The Euro is 44 higher at 1.1805, the Yen 25 higher at 0.9691, the Pound 2 lower at 1.3145 and the Dollar Index 30 lower at 92.21. I continue to have a negative bias on the DI which is now on a 2 year low. Support is 88.10. Please reach out to me if you’d like to learn more about my strategy or get my entry levels. Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com