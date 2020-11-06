Silver DEC 20'



Silver has been correcting and in a weekly sell for nine weeks. Thats about to change! CQTs Daily and Weekly Silver Quants appear they will close out in Buy Mode. This sets up an opportunity to buy now or on weakness. This is exactly what we look for prior to taking a long position.

Receive up to five products of your choice and free tutoring. Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up. We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.



About the author Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career. Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years. Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction. For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading. The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.