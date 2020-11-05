rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Many Stock Market Sectors Battle for First Place but Will Bonds Win?
Thursday, November 05, 2020

by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.

Bookmark and Share
November 5, 2020

Chris joins Nicole Petallides today on TD Ameritrade Networks The Watch List to discuss the huge pop in the stock market, precious metals and what it means for the near future. Two factors are contributing tothis recent surge: (1) we typically see a strong rally after a presidential election; and (2) it is the strongest time of theyear for stocks according to historical market seasonality with Black Friday and holidays right around the corner. Many sectors are battling for first place with clean energy ETFs leading the way but oil services is also breaking out today and may have found a bottom. However, when bonds are gaining at the same time as the market thissignals that fear of the unknown is still growing among investors. Watch our interview to learn more.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO VIEW THE VIDEO

GO TOWWW.THETECHNICALTRADERS.COMTO LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR RESEARCH AND TRADE ALERT SERVICES



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

 

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.


He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

 

Contributing author since 05/08/2018 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy