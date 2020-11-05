Many Stock Market Sectors Battle for First Place but Will Bonds Win?



Chris joins Nicole Petallides today on TD Ameritrade Networks The Watch List to discuss the huge pop in the stock market, precious metals and what it means for the near future. Two factors are contributing tothis recent surge: (1) we typically see a strong rally after a presidential election; and (2) it is the strongest time of theyear for stocks according to historical market seasonality with Black Friday and holidays right around the corner. Many sectors are battling for first place with clean energy ETFs leading the way but oil services is also breaking out today and may have found a bottom. However, when bonds are gaining at the same time as the market thissignals that fear of the unknown is still growing among investors. Watch our interview to learn more. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO VIEW THE VIDEO GO TO WWW.THETECHNICALTRADERS.COM

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018