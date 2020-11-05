Source: Getty Images

Gold Futures---Gold futures in the December contract is trading sharply higher this Thursday afternoon in New York up $34 at 1,930 an ounce as prices are looking to break out of the tight 7-week consolidation pattern.

If you take a look at the daily chart it mirrors the silver market as they are both looking to move higher in my opinion as I will be recommending a bullish position if prices break the 1,939 level on a closing basis which was hit on October 12th as fundamentally speaking there will be no increase in U.S taxes coupled with the fact of massive stimulus packages due to the Coronavirus which is definitely a bullish fundamental factor towards stocks and asset classes as I will be looking at many bullish recommendations in the coming days ahead. Gold prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend has turned and remember the longer the consolidation the stronger the breakout as I still believe gold prices will be back above $2,000 soon.

If you take a look at the daily chart prices may have double bottomed around the 1,850 level as now there is so much more clearly going forward as markets do not like uncertainty and that is why you're seeing the tremendous rally here today as this is a relief rally that looks to have more legs going forward.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

