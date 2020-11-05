rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Gold Prices Look To Break Out
Thursday, November 05, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Bookmark and Share

Source: Getty Images

Gold Futures---Gold futures in the December contract is trading sharply higher this Thursday afternoon in New York up $34 at 1,930 an ounce as prices are looking to break out of the tight 7-week consolidation pattern.

If you take a look at the daily chart it mirrors the silver market as they are both looking to move higher in my opinion as I will be recommending a bullish position if prices break the 1,939 level on a closing basis which was hit on October 12th as fundamentally speaking there will be no increase in U.S taxes coupled with the fact of massive stimulus packages due to the Coronavirus which is definitely a bullish fundamental factor towards stocks and asset classes as I will be looking at many bullish recommendations in the coming days ahead. Gold prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend has turned and remember the longer the consolidation the stronger the breakout as I still believe gold prices will be back above $2,000 soon.

If you take a look at the daily chart prices may have double bottomed around the 1,850 level as now there is so much more clearly going forward as markets do not like uncertainty and that is why you're seeing the tremendous rally here today as this is a relief rally that looks to have more legs going forward.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy