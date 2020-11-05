Soybean Meal Continues Bullish Trend



Source; Getty Images Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal futures in the December contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up another $5 a ton at 391 continuing it's bullish momentum. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from around the 299 level and you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low on hard basis only as this trend has been remarkable to the upside. In my opinion I believe prices will break the contract high standing at 392 which was hit on October 27th in the coming days ahead as strong demand from the country of China is pushing prices higher as soybeans have now crossed the $11 level. Soybean meal prices are trading far above their 20 & 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside, however the chart structure will not improve for another 9 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time as the commodity markets look very bullish in my opinion going forward. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

