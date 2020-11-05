Natural Gas Seasonal Trade Idea



Published by: Peter Karaverdian Natural Gas Bear Spread This week we are looking for a simpler, long term futures spread idea. Using Seasonality, and some scan tools we use, we want to look for high probability trades, that have time to work themselves out if it works against us a little bit. Trade Idea: The marginfor June/July 2021is $110. The spread is trading at around -$0.48 cents now and I think it can go to at least -12to -14cents. We have a potential 5:1 to7:1 Risk to Reward here, per contract. The 15 year records show us worst drawdown averages of $76 and best gains of $558. Any pullback up to the -0.31 cents are even a better risk reward of entry. This type of trade can be good for some futures traders, looking for ways and opportunities to explore some affordable longer term hedged strategies, vs intraday trading. Very good way to keep come diversity in your trading portfolios.



About the author Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.

Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true. Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.

Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.