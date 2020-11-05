@denniscattle 312-242-7905

CORN AND SOYBEANS

Soybeans have taken out their recent highs and corn wont be far behind. The dollar is dropping hard and fast and weather in S. America is less than ideal. Hold all bullish positions. Yesterdays close in the Dec, above 405, was our signal that this market is ready to move and take out the highs. From here forward buy the March corn contract (stay up front) and look to add to the July/Dec corn spread . Weekly corn export sales were huge at 2.6 million tonnes, up 75% from the 4-week average.

LEAN HOGS:

Hogs staged an impressive recovery off the lows yesterday. Feb led the charge. In a very rare occurrence open interest from yesterday was exactly unchanged. Not sure if Ive ever seen that before. But Ive never seen an entire country the entire world run in fear of a virus that is less deadly than influenza. As Ive stated many timestheres no playbook for trading livestock this year. Cash prices surged higher yesterday, quoted up $1.50 to up $2.50. The cutout was sluggish, down .58. So, margins narrowed again. Poor packer. Weekly pork export sales were huge at 42,200 MT, up 18% from the 4-week average. As we discounted our pork sharply last week (cutout down over $10.00) Mexico bought 14,700 MT with China buying 10,300 MT. Solid buying was noted by Japan, Korea, Canada and Colombia. Shipments were also impressive at 37,700 MT, up 3%. China shipped a record 14,600 MT followed by Mexico shipping 10,000 MT. Look for a higher open followed by a higher close today.

LIVE CATTLE:

Live cattle open interest from yesterday was up 1852. A nice build occurred in the Feb, Apr and Jun. This is bullish. Cash trade occurred at $1.07 in the south with prices lower in the north, 104-105 and from 160-164. Grading is dropping as feedlots become very current. Weights, likely, will peak soon. My sources report a changing mood in the wholesale beef. This market is headed higher. Perhaps the major seasonal low Im expecting in Dec is already in place. The chart looks to be forming a possible bull flag formation. Weekly beef export sales were very large at 20,400 MT, up 9% from the 4-week average. Japan and Korea were large buyers with China the third largest buyer of U.S. beef last week. Shipments were even more impressive at 21,400 MT, up 26% from the 4-week average and a marketing year high. Im bullish.

For a free 30-day trial to the evening livestock wire please send an email to: dennis.smith@archerfinancials.com.

Would you like to open an account with Dennis? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.





Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The risk of loss in trading futures and options can be substantial. Past results are not indicative of future results or performance. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not reflect the views of ADM Investor Services, Inc. or its staff. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc. This matter is intended to be a solicitation.