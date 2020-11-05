



Below is my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite from October 23, entitled, Times, They Are A-Changin. Based on what I am seeing today with virtually all markets being sharply higher my column seems more than timely. But you judge for yourself.

October 23, 2020

Times They Are A-Changin

Inflation, noticeably absent from the economy the past few decades is about to rear its head and impact the world of commodities. Far faster than anyone expected and due to several powerfully strong fundamental forces, inflation is being revived and it will be knocking at our doors PDQ. And because of the revolution about to unfold I am quick to recall the classic song by Bob Dylan entitled, "Times They Are A-Changin."

Below is the verse that stands out from the classic above. The words, the slow onerefers, I believe, to commodities, while the words, and the first one now will later be last refers to stocks, the Dow Jones, etc.

The line, it is drawn, the curse, it is cast

The slow one now will later be fast

As the present now will later be past

The order is rapidly fading

And the first one now will later be last

For the times, they are a-changin'

Lets take a peek at the powerfully strong fundamental forces allowing inflation to be revived at breakneck speed. From Bill Miller, legendary investor and founder of Miller Value Partners. I think the change in Fed policy is likely the most significant in over 40 years, and, if, sustained is likely to have dramatic consequences for asset values. Mr. Miller is specifically referring to the fact that the Federal Reserve for the first time in history, or at the very least, the past 65 years, is calling for, hoping for, wishing for and encouraging inflation.



It was in the March/April period when the Fed began their most recent stimulus policy to help the economy and American citizens. The new policy is what Mr. Miller is referring to and, did it work, you ask? Stocks, metals and virtually all markets rallied sharply in value from the March/April period. And, now another stimulus package may soon be passed by Congress which, in theory, will help most markets rise higher yet.

Another bullish and inflationary force at work is climate change. From, the guardian.com, This year is on course to be the worlds hottest since measurements began, according to meteorologists, who estimate there is a 50% to 75% chance that 2020 will break the record set four years ago. The year 2020, was plagued by hot and dry growing conditions that impacted the crops of Russia and Argentina and Iowa and Illinois. It was also a year of record fires in California that burned 4 million acres and the largest wildfire in the state of Colorado.

In China this year, the nation has experienced 21 large scale floods, the most in history. From CNN Business.com. Everything is gone.' Flooding in China ruins farmers and risks rising food prices. Note too, China has bought a record amount of grains from the US over the past few months. In fact, soybean prices in recent days have hit their highest levels in 2 years and wheat prices in 5 years.

The first column I posted this year was entitled, The Great Grain Robbery of the 70's v.s Today. Here is the opening paragraph. In the decade of the 70s, grain prices rose sharply because of two main events. First, what is now called the Great Grain Robbery. Second, was a series of weather issues that provided a tail-wind for prices that lasted into the 80s. According to WikipediA, The great grain robbery was the July, 1972 purchase of 10 million tons of United States grain (mainly wheat and corn) by the Soviet Union at subsidized prices, which resulted in higher grain prices in the United States. Grain prices soon reached 125-year highs in Chicago. In a 10-month span, soybeans went from $3.31 to $12.90 a bushel. Food prices around the world rose 50% in 1973.

The second column I wrote this year was entitled, A Historic Year & Decade Ahead. The final few sentences read as follows.My lean is for major bull markets for commodities to unfold in the New Year and beyond, allowing US grain and livestock producers to experience the biggest agriculture boom in history. The year and decade ahead will be historic and highlighted by climate change challenges and new found demand from China and emerging economies.

Contact me at commodityinsite1@gmail.com for which specific commodities,times are a-changin.

Call me at 406 682 5010 if I can be of help. And always remember: There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

