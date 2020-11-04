Stay nimble as markets changing direction and bias rather quickly these past few days...

Don't get married to one position and don't let one trade wipe you out....

ELECTIONS MARGINS UPDATE:

Expect the unexpected. Manage risk. Know the rules.

Most of Cannon clearing partners and risk managers have increased margins to full overnight or whatwe call 100% margins even during the day.

This does NOT apply to all platforms and clearing houses we work with. Some only raised margins for during the night time and some also raised margins through out the day.

Most platforms will have a notice when you login regarding margins.

Cannon offers over 10 different platforms via 5 different clearing houses.

If you are a client who day trades and utilize day trading margins -PLEASE confirm with your brokerwhat are the current margins based on the platform you use and the markets you trade.

Quick video below on futures trading strategies such asusing support and resistance levels while trading.