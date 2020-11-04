A Buying Suggestion for Soybean Oil









Below is a specific trading suggestion I sent to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter. It comes from the afternoon broadcast of Commodity Insite that was sent out around 10:43 a.m. Chicago. The fill should be around the 33.90 level basis March soybean oil futures. --------------------------------------------------------------------- grain complex Trade this afternoon is mixed. Wheat prices are down 6 cents but soybeans are 7 cents higher. Corn is off 1 cent and change. And soy meal and soy oil are higher. The outside markets are quite volatile but grains rather subdued. But the day is also young. AS A NEW TRADING SUGGESTION: BUY (1) MARCH SOYBEAN OIL AT THE MARKET. THE LAST IS 33.93 UP 47 POINTS. NO STOP FOR NOW. BUT WATCH FOR AN EMAIL BECAUSE IF MEAL MOVES MUCH HIGHER FROM HERE, I WILL BE A SELLER AGAINST THE LONG SOY OIL I AM SUGGESTING TO BUY RIGHT NOW. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As I type furiously away, March soybean oil is trading around 34.11, up 65 points and a tad higher from my buy suggestion. And a close here or higher does indeed bode well for tomorrow. But also take a peek at March 21 soybeans. The market is up about 20 cents at $10.79. A close here or higher opens the upside potential for soybeans to hit $12.00, or so. And with weather issues in South America amid the potential for additional Chinese buying of US soybeans and or corn, the stage is being set for bullish times ahead! Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. And never forget: there is no substitute for timely and accurate information. The time now is..1:10 p.m. Chicago time.









This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











Recent articles from this author A Buying Suggestion for Soybean Oil

Special Email Alert: Hog Spreading Opportunity

October Lives Up To Its Reputation

Redux: High Diddle Diddle

Redux: An Army Of Greater Fools

About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.