According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending October 30, ethanol production scaled 2.1 percent higher, or 20,000 barrels per day (b/d), to a 32-week high (since March 20) of 961,000 b/d, equivalent to 40.36 million gallons daily. Still, production remained 5.2 percent below the same week last year. The four-week average ethanol production rate increased 1.0 percent to 938,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.38 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks ticked 0.4 percent higher to 19.7 million barrels, which was 10.1 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories built across all regions except the Gulf Coast (PADD 3) and Rocky Mountains (PADD 4).





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, declined 2.4 percent to 8.34 million b/d (127.79 bg annualized). Gasoline demand was 8.8 percent less than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol decreased 2.0 percent to 836,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.82 bg annualized. This was 8.8 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 29,000 b/d, or 8.53 million gallons for the week and a seven-week high. This also marks the eleventh time in fifteen weeks that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of September 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/





