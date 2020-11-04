Will the SP500 Pennant Formation Lead to a Rally or Are We Headed for a Double Dip?



Chris joins The Korelin Economics Report to discuss broad market trends to expect after the election is settled. We are already seeing money flow into markets broadly today as investors hope to have the election uncertainty behind them. We discuss several different scenarios including the SP500 pennant pattern with a potential 34% rally and the relationship between gold miners and the broad markets.

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018