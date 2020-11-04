|
|
Price Action Outlook | Interesting Breakout in USDINR
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
by Balaji of Trading Coach
|
From last couple of days, Markets are highly dominated by the Geopolitical jitters fromCovidvaccine toUS Election to Extremism in France. Sentiment is going into Risk off mode as some major institutions and Investors are liquidating their positions from Risky assets. What we are noticing inUSDINRis also a similar Price Behavior.Risks off Sentiment in the Markets are pushing the USD/INRExchange rates higher and Prices have broken the long-standing Resistance zone at73.90 74.00.Take a look at the Chart.
We can see a clear cut Breakout from the Resistance at 73.90 74.00. This breakout,I guess is a result ofFIIs offsettingsome of their positions from emerging markets and moving their capital into more stable countries such as US, UK and Europe thereby converting theINRto USD and other foreign currencies. This Risk off position offsetting has temporarily pushed up the USDINR Exchange rates thereby creating the Breakout we see on the Price Action.
Will the prices go even higher? Well, now we can see apullback in the Price action.Its a momentum continuation pattern which means prices still have a tendency to go higher. But however, Volume is not so supportive of the Upside Movement and its consistently decreasing from last few days.Just keep an eye on the Pullback, I am expecting another upside move till 75.00, lets see what happens.
Original Post
Recent articles from this author
- Price Action Outlook | Interesting Breakout in USDINR - Wednesday, November 04, 2020
- Is it a Bear Market Trap? Understanding Recent Rallies in Stock Market - Monday, April 27, 2020
- What will happen in Crude Oil? Will it Recover? - Tuesday, April 21, 2020
- Crude Oil - Does the History repeats itself this time ? - Thursday, April 02, 2020
- Do you know what's moving the Market Prices? It's not what you think ! - Wednesday, April 01, 2020
About the author
Balaji is a Trader, Investor and Self published Blogger. He wrties frequently on his website www.tradingcoach.co.in
Balaji is specialised in applying systematic Price action trading strategies and Global Macro techniques on financial markets such as Equities, Dervatives, Futures and Bonds. He is well versed on both International and domestic markets and has trading experience of more than 8 years.
As a trader his core purpose is to generate superior risk adjusted returns on consistent basis by applying Flexible risk managment combined with a Postive expectancy of Price action strategies. He writes passionately about Technical analysis, Trading strategies, Price Action setups and Global macro events.
Apart from trading and Blogging, Balaji also mentors aspiring traders, Investors on becoming succesful in highly competative financial markets. He offers permium trading course on which he covers Price action trading methods, Institutional trading strategies and Macro trading.