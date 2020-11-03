WTI Crude (CL) is rallying for a 3rd straight day, reversing much of last week's losses. Significantly, CL is quickly approaching the psychologically key 40 whole figure level coinciding with triangle resistance (on the weekly chart). Volatility can be expected as the highly anticipated US election results continue pouring in today, with the market beginning to look past the election (as a Biden win becomes clearer) to today's weekly inventory data at 1130am EST, and to Thursday's FOMC and Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

WTI Crude (CL) Weekly/Daily/4hr

