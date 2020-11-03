rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Looking for Support Soon
Tuesday, November 03, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

EURUSD still shows an incomplete sequence from September 1 peak and has scope for further downside. Decline from September 1 peak is unfolding as adouble three Elliott Wave structure.Down from September 1 peak, wave (W) ended at 1.1611 and wave (X) bounce ended at 1.188. Wave (Y) is currently in progress as a another double three in lesser degree.

Down from wave (X) high at 1.188, wave ((a)) ended at 1.1785, wave ((b)) ended at 1.1865, and wave ((c)) ended at 1.1648. This zigzag move ended wave W in higher degree. Wave X bounce ended at 1.177 as an expanded flat where wave ((a)) ended at 1.1704, wave ((b)) ended at 1.1621, and wave ((c)) ended at 1.177.Pair has started to turn lower again in wave Y. Down from wave X at 1.177, wave (a) ended at 1.1601. Near term, while wave (b) rally fails below 1.177, expect pair to extend lower. Potential target lower in wave (Y) is 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension from September 1 high, which comes at 1.124 1.148. If pair reaches this area, buyers should appear for more upside or 3 waves bounce at least.

EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

EURUSD 4 Nov

Free 14 days Trial --> Click Here



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy