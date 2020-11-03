|
|
Elections Margins and Market Behavior & Futures Levels 11.04.2020
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
ELECTIONS MARGINS UPDATE:
Expect the unexpected. Manage risk. Know the rules.
Most of Cannon clearing partners and risk managers have increased margins to full overnight or whatwe call 100% margins even during the day.
This does NOT apply to all platforms and clearing houses we work with. Some only raised margins for during the night time and some also raised margins through out the day.
Most platforms will have a notice when you login regarding margins.
Cannon offers over 10 different platforms via 5 different clearing houses.
If you are a client who day trades and utilize day trading margins -PLEASE confirm with your brokerwhat are the current margins based on the platform you use and the markets you trade.
We will keep you posted to the best of our ability but make sure to reach out to your broker if you have ANY questions.
Managing event risk around the 2020 US election
To help you navigate uncertainty, we take a look at how markets moved in 2016.*
By www.cmegroup.com
Elections and referendums with distinctly divergent market scenarios depending on the outcome of the vote can create significant event risk. That type of event risk is characterized by a binary choice: "A" or "B", with both outcomes havemeaningful probabilitiessuch as 50-50 or 60-40. We saw this back in June of 2016 with the Brexit referendum:"Do we stay or do we go?" We also saw event risk in the US Presidential election in November 2016.
Election event risk has the potential to move markets once the outcome becomes known because pre-event, markets typically price the probability-weighted average of the two conflicting scenarios; that is, essentially the mid-point of the post-event scenarios. This means that once the outcome is known, the market will move quickly to the winning scenario.
The charts below depict how the 2016 election impacted multiple products and asset classes, all offered for trading by CME Group.
*Please note, past performance is not indicative of future results
Source: CME Group
- In 2016, price volatility spiked eightweeks prior to the election, followed by a downtrend.
- In 2016, this downtrend stopped (and reversed course) on election day and in the days after.
- Price volatility peaked on election night, and it took approximately 10 business days to revert back to the same levels as 10 days prior to the election.
- The expanding trading range pattern prior to the election appears to be following a similar trajectory in 2020.
- Despite the similarity in trend, the trading range in 2020 is wider compared to 2016.
Source: CME Group
- In Gold, we saw a similar tightening of trading ranges, similar to E-mini S&P 500 and the 10-Year Treasury prior to the election.
- In 2016, this downtrend stopped and reversed about 10 days prior to the election and spiked on election night.
- Trading ranges of Gold are wider now compared to 2016.
11-04-2020
About the author
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
