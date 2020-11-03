Hello All:

Happy Election Day! Recently we had a slide in the WTI Crude Oil market due to a hit in the macro markets, increasing inventories and surge in the USD. However, I believe that the slide is done with. We saw a strong candlestick pattern in the last few sesssions.

The above chart shows strong candlestick formations for the last 2 sessions so that means a rally in the CL is coming and it could be significant (42-44 and higher).

One of the reasons that this happened in my opinion was due to a key formation yesterday in the USD, showing a DOJI, which is was the death nail in the rally that we saw last week. Today's session shows very good proof that this theory is correct.

Now, normally one would think that why on Earth would the USD be tanking at a time when the race is so close (according to the surveys). Well, in my opinion, it just shows that the market is comfortable with whatever the result may be in the Presidential and Congressional races. Why does it feel comfortable? It could be easily that it feels things will stay the same, not necessarily that Trump will win and Republicans keep the Senate, but it could be in the fashion. Remember, we have seen 100 million early votes for this race, out of a potential 150 mln or more votes in total to be cast. That is a record! But it also means that the MARKET KNOWS one way or another (don't trust the media) what is going to happen. I am not about to predict Trump will win but it seems likely that he will based on that analysis. We will have to see.

Because of the stronger stock market in the last few days as well as weaker USD, we made a play today in the WTI Crude Oil spreads that have under so much pressure recently.

The above trade is BULLSPREAD CLZ20/ CLZ21 (buy Dec 20 and sell Dec 21 against it as a spread). Given the strong economic numbers we have seen in the past few weeks for the U.S., I truly believe that the energies sector is set for a boom from here until the end of the year. On Election years, we normally have seen the stock market rally into the end of the year except for 2000 when the Election was contested (Bush/ Gore) with the Florida count. This spread is margin heavy and volatile and I don't recommend anybody with smaller than $ 25,000 account to do so.

