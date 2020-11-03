rounded corner
AgMaster Report 11/03/2020
Tuesday, November 03, 2020

by Bill Moore of The PRICE Futures Group

NOV BEANS

A perfect storm converged upon the grain complex in the past week – resulting in a solid 50 cent correction in Nov Beans (1095-1045)! It was comprised of election jitters, Covid demand fears & rain prospects for South America & Russia! Still the underlying grain fundamentals are pretty solid – US Corn is the cheapest anywhere, US Soybeans are currently the only game in town (even Brazil is buying from us) & dryness persists in Argentina, S Brazil & Russia!  And regardless of the recent run-up, beans are still historically in the bottom 20% of their 10-year price range! The uptrend could resume soon!

DEC CORN

Dec Corn likewise has corrected (425-395) for the same reasons & is especially sensitive to a possible “ethanol drain” as  the Covid Resurgence has once again put a crimp on US driving! However corn exports are running at 50% of the WADSE Estimates & could continue at a high level should South America stays dry! Corn harvest is 82% in & Beans are 87% done! Ag Resource estimates corn production at 14.635 & yield at 177.3! The US is the only reliable corn supplier globally until late May when S/A supplies come on line! The next Nov USDA Report is on Wed 11/11/20 at 11am – & is the final estimate of the year!

DEC WHEAT

Dec Wht was able to buck the trend today – closing higher while Covid demand fears pushed the other grains lower!  But the mentality is a little different for wheat as people are beginning to stockpile bread & like products fearing another shutdown -while the Covid resurgence has negatively impacted gas & food demand – shutting down restaurants & reducing  driving!  Overall, the Dec Wht will depend largely on Corn & Bean for spillover support for further advances – and all grains will be closely watching the likelihood of La Nina continuing to impact potential S/A production!

DEC CATTLE

Since early July, Dec Cat has been in a $10 range (104-114)! In the past week, the mkt tested the bottom end of that range & responded impressively with a $5 rally! The fundamentals have been a mixed bag – does Covid mean less supply as slaughterhouses slow down with more employees infected  or does demand take a hit with restaurants being closed down again due to the resurgence? Also, the cut-out was the highest since Oct 27 yet average weights approach 5-yr highs! The contrasted supply-and -demand has resulted in a sideways trading affair!

DEC HOGS

Following Dec Hogs stunning $23 rally (50-73) since Aug 1 on the back of prodigious China imports, the mkt corrected $9 (73-64) on rumors that their buying pace would fall off in 2021! But in the last 2 days – with the oversold condition corrected, the mkt has rallied! But much like the cattle, the outlook is mixed – with cash & cut-out at the lowest level since 9/16 – yet with the substantial-discount-Dec Hogs-are-holding-to-cash, supporting! And also does Covid mean less supply or less demand or both! Thus, we’ve morphed into a trading range!

 

 



About the author

Mr. Moore’s commodity career unwittingly began when he was 5 years old, spending his summers working for his family farm near Quincy, IL.

Bill attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and then studied at the University of Chicago for his MBA. Soon after graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps.

In 1975, Bill began working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an Agricultural Specialist – trading corn, beans, wheat, cattle & hogs. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Board of Trade to work for a futures brokerage firm. Then, in early 2011, he brought his business to The PRICE Futures Group where he deals exclusively with 1000 acre grain farmers, helping them to design their seasonal corn and bean hedging programs.

Contact William Moore: (800) 769-7021 or at wmoore@pricegroup.com
