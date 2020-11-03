Special Email Alert: Hog Spreading Opportunity







Below is a Special E-Mail Alert I sent to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. It was the first new trading suggestion in the lean hog market I have presented in 3 weeks. I hope you find something of interest in my suggestion. And do note the time it was sent. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT! As a new trading suggestion: buy (1) February lean hog and sell (1) front month December lean hog at the market. Right now, December hogs are $65.70 and February $65.27. The spread is 40 to 45 points premium December. Not stop for now. The time is 9:03 a.m. Chicago --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As I type furiously away, December lean hog futures are $65.47, down 47 points while February lean hog futures are around $65.45, actually higher by 15 point . The spread difference is now near even money. And a close here bodes well for tomorrow. Time will tell. Drop me a line at 406-682 5010 if I can be of help. Or, email me at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Never forget there is no substitute for timely and accurate information. And in the trading suggestion above works again tomorrow, I have a new idea to impart to my subscribers in early dealings. Stay tuned! The time now is 12:52 pm. Chicago













This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.