Hello traders!





Australia records zero Covid-19 cases for the first time in five months, while we see lock-downs in EU and more cases each day now also in the US. As such, it seems that AUD will have room to recover, and maybe that's going to be soon if may stocks will find a support after the US elections, especially if Trump wins.



From an Elliott Wave perspective we see AUDUSD making a corrective pullback, now already at first 0.7 support but second and even more important one is at 0.68 if pullback is deeper.

