It's election day and the following days (perhaps weeks) might see extraordinary volatility as the market interprets the implications of the outcome, positioning itself for any rebalances that might or might not occur following a Biden or Trump win.

Having completed the first part of a double top--see [1] and [2]--and having rejected the breakdown level which might have confirmed the formation, the YM is approaching a critical Fib range [3] between 50% and 61.8% retracement. Note the dwindling volume behind the surge [4], likely due to anticipation of the election outcome. Near-term resistance is at 28400. Critical support is at 2600. Well have to see what happens next. Be sure to get out there and vote!

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.