847 254 5589 Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of Market Analysis. It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional a like! CQTs Weekly quant has been in buy mode for weeks. This happens when the underlying product has extremely strong undertones. Lets examine January Soybeans.CQTs Weekly quant has been in buy mode for weeks. This happens when the underlying product has extremely strong undertones. CQTs Daily Quant will issue a Buy Signal at todays close. This is what we look for before entering a long position. Look to buy the weakness of the strength. CQTs approach removes the angst from trading. We offer free tutoring and are always available for your questions. BUY THE DUMPS, SELL THE HUMPS AND DONT DIDDLE IN THE MIDDLE! Would you like a free trial?

Receive up to five products of your choice and free tutoring. Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up. We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.



About the author Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career. Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years. Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction. For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading. The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.