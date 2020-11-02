|
|
Elliott Wave View: Nikkei (NKD) Ready to Extend Higher
Monday, November 02, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short term Elliott Wave view on Nikkei (NKD) suggests the Index ended cycle from October 9 peak in wave (2) at 22889. Subdivision of wave (2) unfolded as a zigzag. Down from October 9 peak, wave A ended at 23380 and wave B ended at 23705. Wave C of (2) ended at 22889 which can be seen in the 45 minutes chart below. Index has since turned higher in wave (3). However, it still needs to break above the previous peak on October 9 peak at 23765. Up from wave (2) low at 22889, wave ((i)) ended at 23160 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 23045.
Index resumed higher in wave ((iii)) towards 23450 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 23350. Index should end wave ((v)) soon and this should complete a5 waves impulsive rallywave 1 in higher degree. Afterwards, Index should pullback in wave 2 as a zigzag to correct cycle from October 30 low before the rally resumes. As far as wave (2) pivot low at 22889 stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing. Potential minimum target higher in wave (3) is 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension from September 21 low, which comes at 24123 24417.
Nikkei (NKD) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Free 14 days Trial --> Click Here
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: Nikkei (NKD) Ready to Extend Higher - Monday, November 02, 2020
- $FXY Longer Term Elliott Wave Cycles - Friday, October 30, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Further Weakness in AUDUSD - Thursday, October 29, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Silver (XAGUSD) Correction May Extend - Wednesday, October 28, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Copper (HG) Correction in Progress - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.